Colors can play magic. Have you seen colors reflecting different moods or feelings? They sure do. Artists and painters have always used colors to reflect the theme of the picture they are making. Just by using different colors, the same picture can create different effects on the viewer’s mind. Here is an example:

Yes colors can be bright and cheerful; colors can be sad and gloomy, serious, serene and quiet, angry. Using appropriate colors will make a picture look realistic or just an artist’s imagination. (Like a dream)

Happy - (Note the use of bright, pleasant colors).

Sad or gloomy . (Note the use of dark, dull colors prepared by mixing gray color).

Angry - Anger is mostly depicted by using red, orange and yellow colors.