                                                  PICTURE FRAMES
 
 
 
 
 
                                    USING FOAM SHEETS AND PRECUT FOAM SHAPES
                Caution:- Adult supervision is needed when younger children are using scissors

             THINGS YOU NEED FOR THIS PROJECT
                1) Foam sheets of any color you want. Foam Sheet  
                2) Precut foam shapes. Foam Shape  
               3) Glue        Foam Shape  
              4) Scissors Foam Shape  
              5) Permanent markers to draw accents. Foam Shape  
             6) A piece of cardboard cut to fit the photograph.
                 For e.g. If the photograph is 3”x 5” the cardboard
                 should be 5”x7”.
 Foam Shape
                (Foam sheets or shapes can be obtained from any craft store).

            PROCEDURE

                 1) Cut out the cardboard template.
                 2) Then using the cardboard and the photograph make a template for the frame on a paper.
                 3) Keep the paper template on the foam sheet, trace its
                     shape with a pencil and cut out the frame.
                 4) Using precut foam shapes design your frame, and then glue the shapes on the frame.
                 5) Using permanent markers, you can draw accents on you design.
                 6) Keep your photograph on the cardboard, then place
                     the frame on top and glue them together.
                 7) Instead of using cardboard, you can use “Magnetic foam “ sheets and make magnetic picture  frames
                    

 TRY YOUR OWN VARIATIONS AND HAVE FUN

