PICTURE FRAMES

USING FOAM SHEETS AND PRECUT FOAM SHAPES

Caution:- Adult supervision is needed when younger children are using scissors



THINGS YOU NEED FOR THIS PROJECT

1) Foam sheets of any color you want.

2) Precut foam shapes.

3) Glue

4) Scissors

5) Permanent markers to draw accents.

6) A piece of cardboard cut to fit the photograph.

For e.g. If the photograph is 3”x 5” the cardboard

should be 5”x7”.



(Foam sheets or shapes can be obtained from any craft store).



PROCEDURE 1) Cut out the cardboard template.

2) Then using the cardboard and the photograph make a template for the frame on a paper.



3) Keep the paper template on the foam sheet, trace its

shape with a pencil and cut out the frame.



4) Using precut foam shapes design your frame, and then glue the shapes on the frame.

5) Using permanent markers, you can draw accents on you design.



6) Keep your photograph on the cardboard, then place

the frame on top and glue them together.

7) Instead of using cardboard, you can use “Magnetic foam “ sheets and make magnetic picture frames