|PICTURE FRAMES
|USING FOAM SHEETS AND PRECUT FOAM SHAPES
|Caution:- Adult supervision is needed when younger children are using scissors
|
THINGS YOU NEED FOR THIS PROJECT
|1) Foam sheets of any color you want.
|2) Precut foam shapes.
|3) Glue
|4) Scissors
|5) Permanent markers to draw accents.
|
6) A piece of cardboard cut to fit the photograph.
For e.g. If the photograph is 3”x 5” the cardboard
should be 5”x7”.
|(Foam sheets or shapes can be obtained from any craft store).
|
PROCEDURE
1) Cut out the cardboard template.
|
3) Keep the paper template on the foam sheet, trace its
shape with a pencil and cut out the frame.
|
4) Using precut foam shapes design your frame, and then glue the shapes on the frame.
5) Using permanent markers, you can draw accents on you design.
|
6) Keep your photograph on the cardboard, then place
the frame on top and glue them together.
|7) Instead of using cardboard, you can use “Magnetic foam “ sheets and make magnetic picture frames
|
TRY YOUR OWN VARIATIONS AND HAVE FUN