MAKE YOUR OWN FUN GREETING CARDS

THINGS YOU NEED FOR THIS PROJECT





Please Note: Adult Supervision is needed when using scissors.

1) Colored construction paper

2) Some stickers

3) Colorful markers or felt tipped pens for drawing and writing.

4) Scissors. You may use “paper shaper scissors” to cut decorative edges.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR GREETING CARD

Decide on the theme of your greeting card.

Three different themes have been shown here.

Fold the construction paper in half.

Cut the edges to make the card of an appropriate

size, shape and margin.

Decide on a layout first.

Then stick the fun stickers at appropriate places.

Use markers or felt tipped pens to draw additional

designs of your own.

Open the cards and write your personal messages

on the inside.

Your Card Is Now Ready

These cards are quick and easy to make.