You need:

1)Rocks of various shapes and sizes. Beginners should

use small, flat or rounded rocks to start with.

2)Acrylic or tempura paints

3) Paint brushes of various thicknesses

4) Permanent markers

5) White or colored pencil

Here is what you do:

1) Wash your rocks with warm water and soap. Then let them dry.

2) Use your imagination and decide what type of design you want to paint on the rock.

3) Choose the colors you want to use. Paint the base or background color first. Let it dry. Then use the white or colored pencil to draw your design on the rocks. You may want to draw your designs on a paper, before drawing them on the rocks

4)Then color the designs as desired. For very thin or fine lines, permanent markers can be used