These stained glass designs look beautiful. But making them could be a tad difficult for kids. Imitating them on paper however, is a safe, easy and fun activity.

Here's how to do it:

Steps:

1) Print the drawings shown here, on a white or light colored paper.

2) Color the outlines thick, in black, using oil pastels or crayons.

3) Now paint the inside of the design using your favorite water colors.

4) The finished designs will look wonderful hung up in your rooms.

You can use your imagination and create more of your own designs.