|These stained glass designs look beautiful. But making them could be a tad difficult for kids.
Imitating them on paper however, is a safe, easy and fun activity.
|Here's how to do it:
|Steps:
| 1) Print the drawings shown here, on a white or light colored paper.
| 2) Color the outlines thick, in black, using oil pastels or crayons.
|3) Now paint the inside of the design using your favorite water colors.
|4) The finished designs will look wonderful hung up in your rooms.
|You can use your imagination and create more of your own designs.
|Have fun!