CRAFTS

Make A Greeting Card Using Stickers Ages 3-5

A quick and easy way to create your own greeting card.

Make A Christmas Ornament Ages 3-8

A fun, easy-to make Christmas Ornament

See how you can make hairy heads from clay pots! You can even give these heads a haircut!

Picture Frames Ages 6-8

Create these adorable picture frames in minutes.

Learn how to paint your favorite rocks!

Stained Glass Drawings Ages 5-8

Learn how to make beautiful stained glass drawings!

ARTS

Draw A Shark Ages 3- 5

Draw a shark in 5 simple steps.

Geometric Patterns Ages 3-8

Create unusual and beautiful patterns with dots and lines. You can even draw 3-dimensional figures

Cartoon Fun Ages 5-8

See how just a few lines can make you smile. Learn to draw your own cartoons with this simple guide.

Magic of Colors Ages 5-8

Learn about primary, secondary and tertiary colors. See how different colors can create different atmospheres and moods.

Coloring Pages Ages 3-6

Here are some fun coloring pictures for you to choose and color.

Calendar Pages Ages 3-6