|CRAFTS
|Make A Greeting Card Using Stickers
|Ages 3-5
|A quick and easy way to create your own greeting card.
|Make A Christmas Ornament
|Ages 3-8
|A fun, easy-to make Christmas Ornament
|Hairy Heads
|Ages 3-8
|See how you can make hairy heads from clay pots! You can even give these heads a haircut!
|Picture Frames
|Ages 6-8
|Create these adorable picture frames in minutes.
|Painted Rocks
|Ages 5-8
|Learn how to paint your favorite rocks!
|Stained Glass Drawings
|Ages 5-8
|Learn how to make beautiful stained glass drawings!
|ARTS
|Draw A Shark
|Ages 3-5
|Draw a shark in 5 simple steps.
|Geometric Patterns
|Ages 3-8
|Create unusual and beautiful patterns with dots and lines. You can even draw 3-dimensional figures
|Cartoon Fun
|Ages 5-8
|See how just a few lines can make you smile. Learn to draw your own cartoons with this simple guide.
|Magic of Colors
|Ages 5-8
|Learn about primary, secondary and tertiary colors. See how different colors can create different atmospheres and moods.
|Coloring Pages
|Ages 3-6
|Here are some fun coloring pictures for you to choose and color.
|Calendar Pages
|Ages 3-6
|Print and color some lovely calendar pages.