 

 

 

HOME

CRAFTS
 
  Make A Greeting Card Using Stickers Ages 3-5
          A quick and easy way to create your own greeting card.
  Make A Christmas Ornament Ages 3-8
          A fun, easy-to make Christmas Ornament
  Hairy Heads Ages 3-8
 See how you can make hairy heads from clay pots! You can even give these heads a haircut!
  Picture Frames Ages 6-8
     Create these adorable picture frames in minutes.
  Painted Rocks Ages 5-8
     Learn how to paint your favorite rocks!
  Stained Glass Drawings Ages 5-8
     Learn how to make beautiful stained glass drawings!
ARTS
  Draw A Shark Ages 3-5
         Draw a shark in 5 simple steps.
  Geometric Patterns Ages 3-8
  Create unusual and beautiful patterns with dots and lines. You can even draw 3-dimensional figures
  Cartoon Fun Ages 5-8
         See how just a few lines can make you smile. Learn to draw your own cartoons with this simple guide.
  Magic of Colors Ages 5-8
  Learn about primary, secondary and tertiary colors. See how different colors can create different atmospheres and moods.
  Coloring Pages Ages 3-6
  Here are some fun coloring pictures for you to choose and color.
  Calendar Pages Ages 3-6
  Print and color some lovely calendar pages.

This site can be best viewed with Internet Explorer 4.0