Drag each piece of fabric to any square and make different patterns. Help Grandma make this quilt

You can also play TIC-TAC-TOE with these squares. Here's how to play.

Choose a color square.

You and your partner take turns, in dragging a square to any square in the grid.

The first person to get three in a row wins!

The row can be vertical, horizontal or diagonal.

HAVE FUN!