FIND THE DIFFERENCES!
|Given below are two images.
The two images have ten differences. Can you spot them?
Click this
button to find out the answers.
Click here to find out the differences
|In Picture B:
1. Boy's Left ear missing.
|2. Slide has Four rungs instead of five.
|3. Swing has 2 seats instead of 1.
|4. Swing’s joints are square instead of circle.
| 5. Boy's cheeks have freckles.
|6. Boy's shirt has stripes .
|7. Girl's hair bows have Polka dots.
|8. Rope is moved in new position.
|9. Girl's Shirt is different.
|10. Girl’s shorts have stripes and dots.
