FIND THE DIFFERENCES!

Given below are two images.

The two images have ten differences. Can you spot them?

Click this button to find out the answers.

Click here to find out the differences

In Picture B:

1. Boy's Left ear missing.

2. Slide has Four rungs instead of five.

3. Swing has 2 seats instead of 1.

4. Swing’s joints are square instead of circle.

5. Boy's cheeks have freckles.

6. Boy's shirt has stripes .

7. Girl's hair bows have Polka dots.

8. Rope is moved in new position.

9. Girl's Shirt is different.