Click on the START button to select a letter. The TIMER on your left starts as soon as the letter is selected.



You have 45 seconds to write down a NAME a PLACE ,an ANIMAL and a THING starting from that letter.

There is no verification of correct or incorrect words, so we leave it to you to be honest and fair.

If you leave a section blank you will see . If you complete the round within 45 seconds you will see .



Play 26 rounds - one for each letter in the alphabet! You can play this on your own or with a friend. The first example has been done for you.