|Round#
|Name
|Place
|Animal
|Thing
|Result
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|Play this cool game! !
|
Click on the
START
button to select a letter. The
TIMER on your left starts as soon as the letter is
selected.
You have 45 seconds to write down a NAME a PLACE ,an ANIMAL and a THING starting from that letter.
There is no verification of correct or incorrect words, so we leave it to you to be honest and fair.
If you leave a section blank you will see . If you complete the round within 45 seconds you will see.
Play 26 rounds - one for each letter in the alphabet! You can play this on your own or with a friend. The first example has been done for you.