HOME
INDEX
     Who invented Pizza ?

Pizza was first made in Naples about 500 years ago.

According to ancient stories, a bakerin Naples wanted
to make something for the King and Queen of Italy, who

happened to be visiting that area that day. So he added some

food on top of a flat bread that were like the colors of the
Italian flag - red, green and white. He added tomatoes,

cheese and basil and served it to the king.

The king loved it so much that soon a lot of people were eating

"Pizza"!
It was just something a lot of people ate in that area. The Duke
of Naples made it popular by adding a variety of toppings.
                                                                     

 

                           