Who
invented Pizza ?
Pizza
was first made in Naples about 500 years ago.
According to ancient stories, a baker
in
Naples wanted
to make something for the King and Queen of Italy, who
happened to be visiting that area that day. So he added some
food on
top of a flat bread that were like the colors of the
Italian flag -
red, green and white. He added tomatoes,
cheese
and basil
and served
it to the king.
The king loved it so much that soon a lot of people were eating
"Pizza"!
It was just something a lot of people ate in that area. The Duke
of Naples made it popular by adding a variety of toppings.