No. Jellyfish are not really fish, because they do not have the vertebrae or the backbones.

Jellyfish are animals found in the oceans all around the world.

They are named “Jellyfish” because of their soft, squishy and transparent jelly like body.

Their bodies may be colorless or show blue, yellow, orange, purple, red or brown colors.



A Jellyfish’s body is shaped like an umbrella or an upside down cup, with tentacles underneath.

Their size varies from very tiny to more than 7 feet wide, with tentacles up to 130 feet long.

The tentacles are covered with stinging cells that can stun or kill its prey.

The sting of a jellyfish mostly causes skin rash to humans but in some instances can be poisonous and very painful.