The Panama Canal is approximately 82 kilometers (51 miles) long between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. This waterway was cut through one of narrowest saddles of the isthmus (a neck of land separating two bodies of water and connecting two larger areas of land) that joins North and South America. Thus the canal connected the two oceans. Before the construction of the Panama Canal the fastest way to travel by ship From East coast of USA to the West coast of USA was by rounding the “Cape Horn” at the southernmost tip of South America. This was a very long route. Now ships from all parts of the world transit daily through the Panama Canal. Some 13 to 14 thousand of them use the Canal every year