Try this simple experiment and find out for yourself.

Put some oil or Vaseline on your fingertips and try to pick up small objects like coins or beads or marbles. OR Put a piece of transparent tape on your fingers and try to lift small objects.

What happens? Do you know the answer?

Try to put transparent tapes or Vaseline on your toes and walk. (Be careful)

What happens?

You must have noticed that it is a little difficult to pick up small objects when you're fingers are too smooth just as it is a little difficult to walk properly when your toes are covered with tape.

The fine ridges on our fingers and toes help us to grip and pick things. Without them we may not have been able to walk properly!