The sense of taste is very important to us. We can enjoy our food because of this sense.

The taste buds located on our tongue detect the different tastes and flavors in the food we eat.

Observe your tongue carefully in a mirror. You will see little bumps all over the tongue.

These are the taste buds. All taste buds however cannot detect all the flavors. Here is a drawing showing how different parts of the tongue detect different flavors.