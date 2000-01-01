Test yourself to find out whether you know these
small but important pieces of
information about the world we live in.
1)Which country does this flag belong to
|
2)Which is the longest river in the world ?
| 3)Which country is called the playground of Europe ?
|
4)What is the capital of Indonesia?
|
5)What is the currency of China ?
|
6)Which country in the world does not have a rectangular flag?
|
7)What is the currency of Russia?
|
8)Which is the largest volcano on Earth?
|
9)In our Solar system, which planets have rings around them?
|
10)What is a Meteor?
|
11)What is the capitol of Canada?
|
12)Is Canada bigger than USA?
|
13)What is the name of the river that falls over Niagara Falls?
|
14)Which country has the world’s largest Rainforest?
|
15)Which river runs through this rainforest?
|
16)Which country is the world’s largest gold producer?
17)What is Arachnophobia?
18)Who discovered numbers?
19)How was money invented?
20)Who invented the wheel?
1)Australia
2)The River Nile. It is approximately 4187 miles long It originates in the mountains of Central Africa and flows North to meet the Mediterranean Sea
3)Switzerland
4)Jakarta. Indonesia is a part of Southeastern Asia. It is a part of an Archipelago (a group of many islands) of 17,508 islands, between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.
5)Yuan
6)Nepal
7)Ruble
|
8)The largest volcano on earth is Hawaii's "Mauna Loa" (The word "Mauna Loa" means Long Mountain)
It is about 10km(6 miles) tall from the sea floor to its top. It is about 4 km above sea level
|
9)Four of the large outer planets in our solar system have rings around them.
Jupiter - 3 rings
10)There are pieces of rock orbiting space called Meteoroids. Sometime these meteoroids hit the Earth. When they are falling through the Earth's atmosphere, they burn up. These are called Meteors or Shooting Stars. Most of the Meteors burn up completely in the atmosphere. However some survive and hit the ground. These are called "Meteorites". They may form big craters at the place where they land.
11)Ottawa is the capital of Canada. (located in southeastern Ontario across the Ottawa river from Quebec)
12)Yes-Canada is bigger than the United States
13)The Niagara River flows from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. It serves as the border between Ontario in Canada and New York State in the USA. The river is about 56 kilometers (35 miles) long and includes Niagara falls along its way
14)Brazil is the largest country in the continent of South America and has the largest rainforest in the world
15)The Amazon River is the world's second longest river. Only the Nile, in Africa, is longer. The Amazon however, has the highest amount of water flowing down it. It is the widest river in the world
16)South Africa is the world's largest gold producer. It produces about 1/3rd of the worlds annual gold production.
17)The word Arachnophobia comes from the Greek words, ARACHNE, meaning SPIDER, and PHOBOS, meaning FEAR. Some people have an irrational, persistent fear of spiders. It is very difficult for them to overcome this fear
|
18)Numbers were invented when people needed to count things.
The present system of numbers (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9)
used all over the world is the Hindu-Arabic numeral system.
It is also known as the decimal system. This system was invented in India about 1500 years ago and
can be considered as India’s greatest contribution to the world.
But this isn’t the oldest system. Ancient people of different civilizations wrote their numbers differently.
Ancient Egyptians used symbols and pictures to represent numbers. For example, the number 1000 was represented by the picture of a lotus. Therefore the numbers 2000 and 3000 would be represented by 2 and 3 lotuses subsequently.
They also counted in groups of “ten.”The Babylonians of Mesopotamia invented a number system about 3500 years ago. They counted in groups of “ten” and “sixty”. They also kept their mathematical record on clay tablets.
|
19)
The idea of money has taken different forms throughout the history of mankind.
“Barter system” is the oldest system dating back to the beginning of humankind.
(It is still used very often.) People traded cattle, grains, fruit and other agricultural products to fulfill their needs.
Later on however it made sense to have something that was easy to carry and had the same value. This something was “money”. Around 1200 BC many societies used “cowries” as money. “Cowry” is the shell of a mollusk, widely found in the Indian and Pacific oceans.
The earliest “metal coins” have been found in China, dating back to 1000BC. These coins had holes in them, so they could be put together in a string. Coins made of precious metals, such as bronze, silver and gold were first found in Lydia, Turkey around 670 BC.
These coins also had the pictures of Gods or Kings on them. Such coins are later found in other civilizations too. Around 118 BC square pieces of leather with colorful borders were used as money in China. Around 806 BC, first “paper notes” of money were also created in China.
Today “paper currency is used all around the world. Different notes of paper have different values. But the story of money continues. With lots of new inventions, in computers and electronics, money can take yet another form. “Electronic money”.
|
|
20)
The invention of a “wheel” is probably the most important mechanical invention of all times.
It is hard to imagine any complex machine without a wheel. Who invented the wheel or when it was invented is still a mystery. Archeologists think that it was invented around 8000 B.C. in Asia.
The concept of a wheel originated when people placed rollers (logs) under heavy objects, to move them easily. The oldest wheel known has been found in Mesopotamia. It dates back to 3500 B.C. The earliest known use of the wheel was a “potter’s wheel.
Use of wheels for transportation started around 3200 B.C. when people learned to combine wheels and axles. Mesopotamians used such wheels on their chariots. Gradually the wheels changed. Around 2000 B.C. Egyptians started using wheels with spokes on their chariots. Chariot wheels with spokes were found in India around 1500 B.C.
The Greeks and Romans made a lot of improvements in the wheels and created various kinds of wheeled vehicles
