TEST YOURSELF!

They also counted in groups of “ten.”The Babylonians of Mesopotamia invented a number system about 3500 years ago. They counted in groups of “ten” and “sixty”. They also kept their mathematical record on clay tablets.

Ancient Egyptians used symbols and pictures to represent numbers. For example, the number 1000 was represented by the picture of a lotus. Therefore the numbers 2000 and 3000 would be represented by 2 and 3 lotuses subsequently.