What is a limerick?

A limerick is a five-line poem written in a certain pattern. The rhyme pattern is a a b b a.

Lines 1, 2 and 5 rhyme and lines 3 and 4 rhyme.

Some people say that the limerick was invented by soldiers returning from France to the Irish town of

Limerick in the 1700's. Mostly Limericks are meant to be funny.

The last line of a good limerick contains the PUNCH LINE or "heart of the joke."

Say the limericks out loud and clap to the rhythm. It is a lot of fun.

Here are some examples of limericks:

The old man of Peru

1) There was an old man of Peru

2) Who dreamed he was eating his shoe.

3) He woke in the night

4) In a terrible fright,

5) And found it was perfectly true.

A young farmer of Leeds

There was a young farmer of Leeds

Who swallowed six packets of seeds.

It soon came to pass

He was covered with grass,

And he couldn’t sit down for the weeds.

The little seed

Take a little seed so hard and round

Make a little hole down in the ground,

Put the seed into it and cover it with care

Will it ever leave the earth so brown and bare?

Wait until the rain comes down, the seed will sprout without a sound.

Thirty days hath September

Thirty days hath September,

April, June and November,

All the rest have thirty one

Except February alone,

That has twenty eight days clear and twenty nine in each leap year.

Hickory Dickory Dock