|Why are fish so smart?
|
|What is a soldier’s favorite fish?
|
|What kinds of sharks make good carpenters?
|
|A mother has seven children and five potatoes.
How can feed each child equal amount of potatoes? ( Do not use fractions)
|
|Tina is taller than Nina and shorter than Katrina.
Who is the tallest amongst the three?
|An attorney in California has a brother who is a doctor in Kentucky,
but the doctor in Kentucky does not have a brother who is an attorney.
How can this be?
|My friend said that she has six sons and each has one sister.
How many children does my friend have in total?
|How can you drop an egg a distance of 3 feet without breaking it?
|What is so fragile that it breaks when you talk?
|10) You can see me when there is light, but if the light falls on me I die. Who am I?
|A basket of popcorn with a silver coin. Where can you find this?
|It does not have feet but it goes long distances. It cannot talk but it conveys messages.