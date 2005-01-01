Your online educational magazine for children in preschool, kindergarten and elementary school. Every Month we have a new issue that contains read-along stories,interactive games,math puzzles and science experiments.

|
Useful Links:
4Teachers.org The Online
Space for Teachers Integrating Technology into Classrooms.
K12News.com: - Statistics & Solutions - Find exciting new resources for educators, parents & students.
Go Ezines - Ezine Directory -
Find ezines, ezine trades, ezine advertising, articles, tips and advice about ezines at the Ezine Directory.
www.kids.gov
www.kidsource.com
Kid Sites Directory and Search - Find web sites related to children in our searchable directory.
Teachnology
Best Sites for Teachers and Kids
Geniefind-Education and Learning
Sites For Parents
UpToTen KIDS 600+ games and activities... for preschool and primary.
A safe place to play and learn where children feel right at home, right away.
Top 100 Family Sites
Linkup-Parents.com
Explore Newton's Castle to learn about his discoveries and secret life.
Homeschool Central
Study Skills & Strategies
How-to-Study.com is the number one resource in the world for
FREE information on study skills, study strategies and study aids.
High
School Diploma - At James Madison High School , you can earn a high school
diploma anywhere, anytime, in distance learning courses that let you study at
home.
Online High School-JMHS online education offers an easy way to earn your high school
diploma with a full high school curriculum, included single courses for those
who home school
Interior
Design Course -Complete interior design courses from Sheffield School with a
combination of lessons, audio and video programs, and design projects
Private Schools Information on selecting the most
appropriate private school for your child.
K12 News
Home Schooling Look through numerous articles presented on this site
which will help you to make the right choice concerning home schooling and
find the most comprehensive and accurate information you are
interested in.
Free Online Education
The New Aggregation Site.