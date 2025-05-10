Learning to count money is important. Learning to count quickly is also important. If you know a

few basic rules it is very easy to count money.

Money is found in the form of coins and paper bills.

Coins are usually available in the amounts of 1, 5, 10, and 25 and 50.

In US currency coins are called cents. ( ).

Paper bills are usually available in the amounts of 1,5,10, 20, 50, and 100. etc.

In US currency paper bills are called dollars ( $ ).

We have given different names to our coins.

1 cent is called a Penny. 5 cent is called a Nickel. 10 cents is called a Dime. 25 cents is called a Quarter.

We do have 50 cent coins. But they are not commonly found.

100 cents makes 1 dollar. Therefore:

2 fifty cent coins (50+50) make 1 dollar. 4 quarters (25+25+25+25) make one dollar 10 dimes make one dollar 20 nickels make one dollar and, 100 pennies make one dollar

Here is an easy trick to count money faster. Learn the multiplication tables

of 5, 10 and 25.

While counting money start with the counting dollars first.