|LEARN ABOUT MONEY
|
Learning to count money is important. Learning to count quickly is also
important. If you know a
few basic rules it is very easy to count money.
|Money is found in the form of coins and paper bills.
|Coins are usually available in the amounts of 1, 5, 10, and 25 and 50.
In US currency coins are called cents. ().
|
Paper bills are usually available in the amounts of 1,5,10, 20, 50, and 100.
etc.
In US currency paper bills are called dollars ($).
|We have given different names to our coins.
|1 cent
is called a Penny. 5 cent
is called a Nickel.
10 cents is called a Dime. 25 cents is called a Quarter.
|We do have 50 cent coins. But they are not commonly found.
|100 cents makes 1 dollar.
Therefore:
|
2 fifty cent coins (50+50) make 1 dollar.
4 quarters (25+25+25+25) make one dollar
10 dimes make one dollar
20 nickels make one dollar and,
100 pennies make one dollar
|
Here is an easy trick to count money faster.
Learn the multiplication tables
|
While counting money start with the counting dollars first.
|While counting coins start with quarters first, then dimes, then nickels and then pennies.