Odd numbers and Even numbers

All numbers fall in one of the two categories They are either odd numbers or they are even numbers.

Even numbers - These are whole numbers that can be evenly divided by 2.

For example:

Number 4 can be divided in two even groups 2 + 2

+

Number 6 can be divided in two even groups 3 + 3

+

Number 28 can be divided in two even groups 14 + 14 etc.

Even numbers end with 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8

Odd numbers - These are whole numbers that cannot be evenly divided by 2

For example:



Number 3 cannot be divided in two even groups

+

Number 7 cannot be divided in two even groups

+

Odd numbers end with 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9



Remember: When you add two odd numbers you get an even number.