Within a given number every numeral has its own place value.

For example in the number 2468 -

8 has the place value of ones,

6 has the place value of tens,

4 is hundreds and

2 is thousands.

So the number will read as:

Two thousand four hundred and sixty eight.

If we add 1 before 2 the number 12468 will be read as

Twelve thousand four hundred and sixty eight.