PLACE VALUE
Within a given number every numeral has its own place value.
For example in the number 2468 -
8 has the place value of ones,
6 has the place value of tens,
4 is hundreds and
2 is thousands.
So the number will read as:
Two thousand four hundred and sixty eight.
If we add 1 before 2 the number 12468 will be read as
Twelve thousand four hundred and sixty eight.
Here is a small table of place values that will be helpful in reading any number correctly.
Use the table above to write the place values of the following numbers.
Click to see whether you have entered the answer correctly.
If your answer is correct, the words you have typed in will stay. Click to see the answer.
Do not put commas or more than one space between any two words
35,609
|15,780,042
|4,679,432
|100,398,125
|287,094,352,100