There were 15 Blue birds on a big Oak tree. There were 28 Red robins. 6 Black crows came flying down and rested on the tree. A little boy came running and put a bird feeder on the lowest branch. Quickly came 8 Sparrows. How many birds were on that big Oak tree? Answer: There were 57 birds on the oak tree.

Add: 15 blue birds + 28 red robins + 6 black crows + 8 sparrows = 57 birds.

Sara went to the grocery store. She bought a bottle of juice for $2.09 , a loaf of bread for $ 0.79 , a box of cereal for $3.52 and a bottle of her favorite shampoo for $1.72 . How much did Sara spend at the grocery store? Answer: Sara spent $8.12 at the grocery store.

Add: $2.09 +$0.79+$3.52+$1.72= $8.12.

Jack is counting coins in his piggy bank. He wanted to collect 200 coins. He finds that he has collected 135 coins until now. How many more coins does he need to collect? Answer: Jack needs to collect 65 more coins.

Subtract: 200 coins - 135 coins = 65 coins.

Kelly wanted to participate in a marathon. She needed to practice. She practiced for 2 hours every day for 30 days. How many hours did she practice in all? Answer: Kelly practiced 60 hours in all.

Multiply: 2 hours times 30 days = 60 hours.