|Try and see if you can solve these puzzles.
Use a pencil and paper if you need to.
Sara has 5
pets.
Together these pets have
18 legs.
Her pet is either a cat or a bird. How many birds and how many cats does Sara have?
Clara is cooking. She needs 3 cups of milk.
She does not have a measuring cup. However she does have 2 pots.
One holds exactly 5 cups. The other holds exactly
2 cups.
How can she use these two pots to get exactly 3 cups of milk ?
What weighs more? 2 pounds of apples or
2 pounds of marshmallows?
|How many squares are there in this picture?
|And now we come to the last problem.....
|Look at the figure given below.
For each circle type in a number in the corresponding box in such a way that the addition of numbers of each side of the pentagon will be
10. Use any
number from 0 to 9.
A B C D E F G H I J Click the blue button when you are done.
