Sara has 5 pets. Together these pets have 18 legs. Her pet is either a cat or a bird. How many birds and how many cats does Sara have? Answer: 4 cats , 1 bird.

Multiply: 4 cats x 4 legs each = 16 legs. 1 bird=2 legs.

Add :16+2=18

Clara is cooking. She needs 3 cups of milk. She does not have a measuring cup. However she does have 2 pots. One holds exactly 5 cups. The other holds exactly 2 cups. How can she use these two pots to get exactly 3 cups of milk ? Answer: First she fills up the 5 cup pot to the very top. Then she pours milk out of that pot into the 2 cup pot, to the very top. Now she has exactly 3 cups of milk left in the 5 cup pot.

What weighs more? 2 pounds of apples or 2 pounds of marshmallows? Answer: They weigh the same - 2 lbs

How many squares are there in this picture?

14 (see images 1 and 2)



And now we come to the last problem.....

Look at the figure given below. For each circle type in a number in the corresponding box in such a way that the addition of numbers of each side of the pentagon will be 10. Use any number from 0 to 9.

A B C D E F G H I J Click the blue button when you are done.