MATH ARTICLES

Fun with Addition Ages 3-5

Do simple addition problems.

Fun with Subtraction Ages 3- 5

Try out these subtraction problems.

The Story of Number 10 Ages 3- 5

Find out all about adding with number 10

A fun game to learn the multiples of 3.

18 Triangles Ages 7-8

Can you find out all the triangles in this image?

Shape Your Pictures Ages 3-5

Make fun pictures with these shapes.

Place Value Ages 5-7

Learn different place values of numbers.

Can you help Ernie get to his cheese?

Sequencing Ages 5-7

Test your knowledge of Sequencing numbers.

Subtracting Fun Ages 6-8

A fun game for older kids to help practice subtraction.

Story Problems Ages 5-8

Read the story, scratch your brains and solve the problems.

More or Less Ages 3-5

A fun game to help kids recognize the bigger or smaller number.

Learn to count money and solve problems.

Find The Numbers Ages 5-8

Read the clues and get the numbers. You will surely love this game!

Grocery Store Ages 6-8

Go shopping and see how much you can buy!

Connect The Dots Ages 4-6

Use your math skills and connect the dots to complete the picture.

Odd and Even Ages 5- 7

Learn about odd and even numbers. Play a game to build your skills.

Fractions Ages 5- 7

Learn all about what fractions and how to use them.

Pizza Fractions Ages 5- 7

Learn about fractions using a Pizza!

Fraction Problems Ages 5- 7