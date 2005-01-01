Your online educational magazine for children in preschool, kindergarten and elementary school. Every Month we have a new issue that contains read-along stories, interactive games, math puzzles and science experiments.
 
   
Hello Readers,
Welcome to our new section for parents and teachers. Here you will find articles of interest to all parents of school-going children, as well as teachers.  Hope you enjoy our latest addition to the magazine.

For any comments please click on the Feedback link to your left.

Articles:

 The Real Facts About Your Child's IQ

  Take Advantage of Your Child's Energy Levels

  From Children's Stories to Study Skills: Help Your Children Succeed in School

  How To Help Your Child Learn

  Make a Place for Computers in your Children’s World

  Science Can Be Fun

 

