Your online educational magazine for children in preschool, kindergarten and elementary school. Every Month we have a new issue that contains read-along stories,interactive games,math puzzles and science experiments.

Springboard Magazine User Agreement DEFINITION OF TERMS In this agreement the term “We” refers to the Springboard magazine or Om computer Services Corporation, the term “user” refers to someone that is using this website. If the user is less than 18 years of age this term also refers to parent and/or guardian that had guided or currently guides the child. PRIVACY POLICY We respect your privacy, and we will protect your child’s online safety and privacy. We adhere to the guidelines of “The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act” (COPPA). For information, visit FTC’s website. We recommend parents to supervise their children’s online activities at all times. Certain sections of the Springboard magazine may encourage submissions by users. We will never require the user to disclose more information than is reasonably necessary to participate in an activity or submission. A submission may be posted with their names or screen names and geographical location. Submission of any information or creation assumes approval by parent or guardian. It is the responsibility of the person, parents and/or guardian submitting information, that the information submitted is not private. A user submitting information bears full responsibility to ensure that that the information does not violate copyright, any intellectual property laws, or community ethical standards. All submissions will be exclusive property of Springboard magazine and Om Computer Services Corporation. No information should be submitted to “Springboard Magazine” by anyone less than 18 years of age without the consent of their parents or guardians. Parents have the right to review and delete any personal information given by their child at any time. Entering your username and password may be required to authorize your access to the issue. Any personal information obtained such as name, postal address, e-mail address etc, may be used for internal purposes of Springboard Magazine or Om computers services Corporation. We will not release any personal information to a third party with the following exception: We will only disclose information to the proper authorities if we believe in good faith that the law requires it. Although we take utmost caution to guard this information, we are not responsible or liable if the information is stolen or accessed by an unauthorized person. We track the traffic on our website. However we do it only on a statistical basis. We use this information only to improve the quality of our website and our service. Like many websites we use “cookies”. These cookies expire once you have left our site. Springboard Magazine or Om Computer Services Corporation are not responsible or liable for the content found on any websites that may be linked on any issues or web pages. By using this site you agree to the privacy policy of Springboard Magazine. If you do not agree, please do not use this site. Springboard Magazine or Om Computer Services Corporation hold all rights and may revise the above policy from time to time, without notice. Any change takes effect as soon as it is posted. You are responsible for reviewing the privacy policy regularly. Your continued use of the site means that you accept the changes. We hope you enjoy exploring our website. If you have any questions or comments about our privacy policies, please contact Springboard Magazine. TERMS OF USE Your use of the Springboard Magazine web site acknowledges your agreement to the “Terms of Use”. You agree to be bound by these terms and indicate such agreement by your continued use of the site. If you do not agree with our “Terms of Use” please do not use the site. The terms and conditions will be enforced, and interpreted by the laws of the “State of Washington”. Prosecution of any dispute regarding this site shall lie exclusively with the King County, Washington Superior Court, Kent Division. If you use this site from other locations or countries, you are responsible for any and all applicable local laws You assume all responsibility for the use of this site and hereby waive all claims against Springboard Magazine or Om Computer Services Corporation, its officers, directors, employees and consultants, that may arise from the use of this site. Users may provide submissions to Springboard Magazine. However the person submitting has to guarantee that the work is original and does not infringe upon any copyrights or other rights of any person or institution. Springboard Magazine cannot be held liable for any claims and damages resulting from any copyright violations by the submitters. Submission of any information or creation assumes approval by parent or guardian. It is the responsibility of the person, parents and guardian submitting information to ensure that the information submitted is not private. All submissions will be exclusive property of Springboard Magazine and Om Computer Services Corporation. The users automatically grant us permission to use and edit their submissions if necessary. Any submission may not be returned to the submitter. Springboard Magazine owns all the rights to this website. All the contents of the magazine, its design and implementation are copyright protected. Reproduction of any information, whole or in part for commercial use is strictly prohibited. You may use the contents of this site only for noncommercial and informational purposes. All the items listed on the site are priced in US dollars. Appropriate taxes will be added when necessary WARRANTY DISCLAIMER: SPRINGBOARD MAGAZINE DOES NOT WARRANT THAT IT’S WEBSITE IS FREE OF ANY ERRORS OR WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED. THE CONTENTS OF THIS WEBSITE ARE DELIVERED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. THUS WE DISCLAIM WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, WARRANTIES OF ACCURACY, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. NONE OF THE PARTIES INVOLVED IN CREATING, PRODUCING OR DELIVERING THIS SITE ARE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INDIRECT OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, OR ANY OTHER LOSSES, COSTS OR EXPENSES OF ANY KIND WHICH MAY ARISE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THROUGH ACCESS TO, USE OF OR BROWSING OF THIS SITE. OR THROUGH YOUR DOWNLOADING OF MATERIALS FROM THIS SITE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANYTHING CAUSED BY VIRUSES, BUGS OR ANY OTHER COMPUTER SYSTEM, HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR PROGRAM MALFUNCTIONS. SPRINGBOARD MAGAZINE WILL NOT BE LIABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES FOR ANY LOSSES, COST OF REPLACING PRODUCTS OR ANY INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR OF THE INABILITY TO USE ANY MATERIALS ON THIS WEBSITE In some states the law does not allow the exclusion or limitation of incidental or consequential damages. Hence the above disclaimer may not be applicable to you. We have a few links and advertisements to other websites on our magazine pages. However that does not imply any association, endorsement, or sponsorship of those sites by Springboard Magazine. We have no control over the contents of those sites and hence are not responsible for their material. You use those sites at your own risk. We reserve the right to change this “Springboard Magazine user agreement” at any time, without notice. We advice users to review this agreement every time users access our website. Use of our website by a user implies and indicates that a user agrees with the changes and is bound by them. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Springboard Magazine.