STORY TIME

The Peacock and The Crane Ages 3-5

The proud peacock learns a lesson.

How did the deer get away from the lion?

The Lion and The Mouse Ages 3-6

Friends always help one another

The Greedy Dog Ages 3-6

Be happy with what you have.

The First Thanksgiving Ages 5-8

Learn how and when we had our first Thanksgiving

How is New Year's Day celebrated around the world?

Echo Ages 6-8

Jack and Helen learn the effects that their actions can have.

Johnny Appleseed Ages 6-8

Read all about this wonderful legend.

Monkey Business Ages 6-8

The famous story of monkeys and their mischievous ways.

No Pain No Gain Ages 6-8

It is important to work hard to enjoy the results

The Story of Archimedes

Language Development

Play these games and build your language skills.

Rhyming Words Ages 3-5

Find the rhyming words in this poem.

Compound Words Ages 3-6

See how many new words you can create by combining two words

Match The Letters Ages 4-6

Match the correct letter to the picture.

Vowels Ages 4-6

Change the vowels to create different words

Complete the Poem Ages 3-6

Choose the correct picture to complete the poem.

Action Words Ages 4-7

Locate the verb and earn a gold coin!

Word Maze Ages 6-8

See whether you can find all the words in this maze.

Describing Words Ages 6-8

Match the pictures with the correct adjectives.

Synonyms Ages 6-8

What are synonyms? Click on the bubbles to find the correct ones.

Learn Adjectives Ages 7-8

Learn about the comparative and superlative forms of adjectives.

Build The Tower Ages 7-8

A fun game to learn the meaning of popular phrases or sentences.

Word Game Ages 6-8

How many words can you make from these two words?

This game challenges your vocabulary.

Scrambled Sentences Ages 6-8

Unscramble this sentence to create a meaningful sentence.

Select the word that rhymes. It could be tricky!

Opposites Ages 4-7

Help the monkey learn his opposites. A fun game that little kids will surely enjoy!

Make Your Own Story Ages 6-8

Look at the pictures and practice your story writing skills.

Riddle Fun Ages 8-10

Solve the riddles and test your word skills.

Prefixes and Suffixes Ages 8-10

Learn all about prefixes and suffixes - play the game to test yourself

Learn about Trees Ages 7-10