|FIND THE ADJECTIVES
|Mrs. Jones gave her class a test on adjective comparisons.
She asked them write a few sentences using adjective comparisons on any topic of their choice.
Help her correct some test papers of her students.
Click on the word which you think has been INCORRECTLY used as the adjective. There may be more than one word in each problem. If you click on all the words you get a star!
Click on button to show the answer.
|Student A- I like to go to the beach for vacation. Making sand castles is one of my favoritist activities. I also like to collect shells. I have a collection of 24 different types of shells. One of the shells is huge and has the most beautiful pink color. I wish I could go to the beach in every vacation.