|LEARN YOUR ADJECTIVES
| Adjectives are also called as describing words. They are used to describe things.
For example: 1)These green grapes are good.
All the underlined words in the above sentences are describing something .
There are two forms of adjectives that are used to compare things. They are called :
1)Comparatives - Comparatives are used to compare two things.
For example: Horses are fast but trains are faster.
Here two things were compared. Fast is an adjective. Faster is its comparative form
)For example: Pear trees are tall, but pine trees are taller and redwood trees are the tallest.
Here more than two things were compared. Tall is an adjective, taller is its comparative form
and tallest is its superlative form.
All adjectives can be written in comparative and superlative forms. However there are
2) Superlative adjective usually ends in est. Example: Tall - Taller – Tallest.
3) If an adjective is ending with ane, just use r and st. Example: Wide – Wider – Widest.
4) If the adjective ends in ay change the y to I and then add er and est.
Example: Happy – Happier- happiest.
5) If the adjective is a long word usemore and most or less and least before the word instead of changing it to er and est.
Example: Beautiful – More beautiful – Most beautiful.
Expensive - Less expensive - Least expensive.
There are two important exceptions when the entire word changes.
1) Good – Better – Best.
2) Bad – Worse – Worst.
2) Bad – Worse – Worst.
|Try some adjectives