One day the cap seller was on his way to another village. He had all his wonderful caps neatly placed in his bag. He got tired and decided to rest under a tree.

He kept his bag on the ground. He ate his lunch and then decided to take a nap. After a while he woke up, all refreshed and ready to resume his journey. And what did he see!

His bag was empty. There were no caps in the bag. The cap seller was shocked. He looked around himself. There was no one in sight. He did not know what to do. He looked up, and what do you think he saw?

On the tree were lots of monkeys, and each monkey was wearing one of his caps!