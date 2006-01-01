|The Echo
|Jack and his family were spending a vacation in his Grandfather's mountain cabin.
|They were having a wonderful time taking nature walks, hiking and wading in the clear,
|shallow streams. Helen, Jack's sister was fascinated with the number of birds she could see.
|She would try to imitate their sounds.
|One day Jack, Helen and their father went for a hike, early in the morning. After climbing for
|some time, they got tired and sat on a rock to rest. The view in front of them was beautiful.
|Tall trees, colorful flowers and the smell of the woods was making them feel happy.
|Tall mountain cliffs surrounded the place.
|Suddenly Father said "Jack, do you know, if you could talk to the mountain, he will talk
|back to you? Jack looked at his father with wide eyes and said "No Way!". Father smiled.
|"Try it". he said. Jack looked at the mountain and said " Hi there! How are you?"
|The mountain said "Hi there! How are you?".
|Jack said "I am fine. I am taking a walk."
|The mountain said " I am fine. I am taking a walk."
|Jack frowned." Are you teasing me?".
|The mountain said "Are you teasing me?"
|"Stop it!" Jack shouted. The mountain shouted "Stop it!"
|"You are mean" Jack cried. The mountain said "You are mean!"
|Jack was angry and hurt. He looked at his father. Father smiled and told him
|to be nice to the mountain. Jack thought for a minute and said loudly.
|"I am sorry! Let's be friends" The mountain said "I am sorry. Let's be friends.
|Father was now laughing and he explained, that the mountain was not actually talking back.
|What Jack was hearing was the "Echo" of his own voice. When our sound hits a wall or building
|it gets bounced back, producing an echo. But, said Father there is an important lesson
|to be learned here. You will always see your words and actions getting echoed back
|at you. If you are good to others they will be good to you and if...
|"Yes Father" said Helen. "We understand. From now on if we are nice to
|everyone, they will be nice to us. Right?." "Yes" Father said "Right!"
|Then they all happily went on with their hike in the mountains.