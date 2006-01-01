Download the Macromedia Flash Player 6.0 or higher to use the movie controller.



Then they all happily went on with their hike in the mountains.

everyone, they will be nice to us. Right?." "Yes" Father said "Right!"

"Yes Father" said Helen. "We understand. From now on if we are nice to

at you. If you are good to others they will be good to you and if...

to be learned here. You will always see your words and actions getting echoed back

it gets bounced back, producing an echo. But, said Father there is an important lesson

What Jack was hearing was the "Echo" of his own voice. When our sound hits a wall or building

Father was now laughing and he explained, that the mountain was not actually talking back.

"I am sorry! Let's be friends" The mountain said "I am sorry. Let's be friends.

to be nice to the mountain. Jack thought for a minute and said loudly.

Jack was angry and hurt. He looked at his father. Father smiled and told him

"You are mean" Jack cried. The mountain said "You are mean!"

"Stop it!" Jack shouted. The mountain shouted "Stop it!"

The mountain said "Are you teasing me?"

Jack frowned. " Are you teasing me?".

The mountain said " I am fine. I am taking a walk."

Jack said "I am fine. I am taking a walk."

The mountain said "Hi there! How are you?".

"Try it". he said. Jack looked at the mountain and said " Hi there! How are you?"

back to you? Jack looked at his father with wide eyes and said "No Way!". Father smiled.

Suddenly Father said "Jack, do you know, if you could talk to the mountain, he will talk

Tall trees, colorful flowers and the smell of the woods was making them feel happy.

some time, they got tired and sat on a rock to rest. The view in front of them was beautiful.

One day Jack, Helen and their father went for a hike, early in the morning. After climbing for

She would try to imitate their sounds.

shallow streams. Helen, Jack's sister was fascinated with the number of birds she could see.

They were having a wonderful time taking nature walks, hiking and wading in the clear,

Jack and his family were spending a vacation in his Grandfather's mountain cabin.

Answer the following questions:

What did Jack's family like to do during the vacation?

What did Helen, Jack's sister like to do?

What did Jack's father tell him when they were sitting on a rock?

What is an Echo?

What lesson did Jack and Helen learn?