|The Story of "Johnny Appleseed"
|The story of “Johnny Appleseed” is a glorious saga in the history of United States.
|He was a wanderer, explorer, and a free spirit.
|He had a mission in his life.
|“Making America fruitful”.
|The real name of this American hero was “John Chapman”. He was born on
|September 26th 1774 in Leominster Massachusetts. He grew up to be a skilled nurseryman
|and set up Apple orchards.
|In early 1800’s the fertile lands towards the west of the “Ohio River” were opened for
|settlement. Everyday John watched covered wagons, full of pioneer families rolling by to
|the west. John was kind and gentle. He thought about the hard life these families were
|going to face and wanted to help them. This is when he started on his mission,
|which continued till the last day of his life.
|He used his skills to fill people’s hearts
|with hope and happiness.
|He started exploring the new territory himself
|This is the territory from which the states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana
|and Illinois were formed. His method of working was simple. He filled a bag with apple seeds
|and roamed the wilderness. Whenever he found a spot for planting,
|he planted the apple seeds
|in neat rows and fenced the area.
|When the settlers came by, he gave them the precious gifts of Mother Nature-
|“apple seedlings” to plant near their new homes. The settlers gladly accepted the plants.
|The young trees lifted their spirits and planted hopes for a new beginning and prosperity.
|He worked alone for years. He obtained his seeds every fall. He washed them and
|packed them in bags and planted them in spring.
|Thus he created hundred’s of nurseries and planted millions of seeds.
|Thus went on John Chapman’s mission. He happily endured the hardships of his life in
|the wilderness. He roamed bare footed.
|He carried just a cooking pot with him.
|He did not eat meat. He would gather fruit and nuts from the forest, boil potatoes,
|get milk from the settlers and fix a simple meal. They say that when he was not cooking
|he would use the cooking pot as his hat.
|Soon he became famous as the’ Apple seed man” or “Johnny Appleseed”.
|Legends about him grew. They say that the birds perched on his shoulders.
|Rabbits and deer ate from his hands. He even played with the bear cubs while the mother
|bear was watching near by.
|Johnny Appleseed befriended every one. The Indians considered him a friend too.
|As the settlements grew,
|Johnny Appleseed was always a welcome guest in any cabin. ,
|Though he had never married he loved children. He was also a very religious man
|and carried his bible with him. At night time, after meals, he would tell stories to the
|children from his bible.
|No one knows how many apple trees he planted.
|He spent 50 years growing Apple trees and
|traveling to spread them in his country.
|People all across United States even in the valleys
|of California would point to the orchards and say that these trees were obtained from
|Johnny Appleseed.
|Today United States is one of the largest apple producers in the world.
|John Chapman died in March 1845, at the age of 70, in Indiana.
|When the news of his death reached Washington D.C. even members of the Congress
|paid him a tribute for his life long, selfless hard work.