Given below are two words. You have to create new words using the letters in these two words.

For e.g. "Out", "See", "Decide" etc.

Enter your word in the box given below and click "GO!" With each correct word you will be creating a part of a complete picture. Can you finish the two pictures?

Remember the rules:

No letter must be repeated if it is not present in the original words. i.e. You can only use "E", "U", "D", "S" twice.

You cannot create name of cities, countries or people. However you can make names of animals.