|MAKE YOUR OWN STORY
|
Here is the chance to write your own story based on pictures.
Given below are three pictures. Can you write a story by looking at them? Use your imagination!
|Some Helpful Tips
|Any story has three main parts
INTRODUCTION,
BODY
ENDING.
The FIRST picture shows the introduction, the SECOND shows the body and the THIRD the ending.
Can you write some sentences
for each picture? Think of what the crow might be doing in each picture.
|TITLE
|Introduction
|
|
Body
(main part)
|
|End
|