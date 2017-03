Rhyming words are words that have the same ending sound.

Click on the rhyming words in the following poem!

Rhyming Words!!

Five little fishies swimming in a pool

The first one said "The pool is cool"

The second one said " The pool is deep

The third one said " I want to sleep

The fourth one said "Let's dive and dip

The fifth one said "I spy a ship !"

The fisherman's boat comes in...and the line goes splash.