PREFIX AND SUFFIX

A PREFIX is a group of letters added to the beginning of a word to create a new word with a different meaning.

For example:

1) Long - If you add a prefix “pro” the new word becomes “prolong”

2) Stall – If you add a prefix “in” the new word becomes “install”

A SUFFIX is a group of letters added to the end of a word to create a new word with a different meaning

For example:

1)Any – If you add a suffix “thing” the new word becomes “anything”

2)Wonder – If you add the suffix “ful” (ful means full) the new word is “wonderful”

Try it:

Add some prefixes from the choices given below to create new words. Click on the box to select it. Then click on the prefix that you wish to add to it. Click the DONE button when you are finished.

WORD PREFIX ADDED TO MAKE THIS WORD

Commend

Act

Part

Quest

Division

Marine

Form

Rail

Tain

Clude

Flict

Sist

Add some suffixes from the choices given below to create new words. new words. Click on the box to select it. Then click on the suffix that you wish to add to it. Click the DONE button when you are finished.

WORD SUFFIX ADDED TO MAKE THIS WORD

Color

Butter

Fire

Watch

Pain

Attend

Defend

Guid

Delight

Care

Some