A PREFIX is a group of letters added to the beginning of a word to create a new word with a different meaning.
For example:
1) Long - If you add a prefix “pro” the new word becomes “prolong”
2) Stall – If you add a prefix “in” the new word becomes “install”
 
 
A SUFFIX is a group of letters added to the end of a word to create a new word with a different meaning
For example:
1)Any – If you add a suffix “thing” the new word becomes “anything”
2)Wonder – If you add the suffix “ful” (ful means full) the new word is “wonderful”
 
 
Try it:
Add some prefixes from the choices given below to create new words.

Click on the box to select it. Then click on the prefix that you wish to add to it. Click the DONE button when you are finished.

Re      Ex      In        De        Con         Sub        Per
 
WORDPREFIX ADDED TO MAKE THIS WORD
 
Commend              
Act              
Part              
Quest              
Division              
Marine              
Form              
Rail              
Tain              
Clude              
Flict              
Sist              
 
 
 
Add some suffixes from the choices given below to create new words. new words.

Click on the box to select it. Then click on the suffix that you wish to add to it. Click the DONE button when you are finished.

Ful      Less      Fly        Ing        Ance         Ant        Thing
 
WORDSUFFIX ADDED TO MAKE THIS WORD
 
Color              
Butter              
Fire              
Watch              
Pain              
Attend              
Defend              
Guid              
Delight              
Care              
Some              
Every               
 
