Solve the Riddles and test your word skills!
Given below are 12 clues.
Select a clue from the  tables 
Click on a word from the word bank given below that matches the clue.
A indicates a correct answer. A shows an incorrect answer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A large structure used for athletic contests or public entertainment  
To send away quickly to a certain place, for a certain reason.  
 A loud burst of laughter  
Something that has been thought of and created by a human being for the first time.  
Tiny floating sea creatures that are a chief food of whales  
An organism of microscopic size.  
A person who is clever and careful in action or judgments.  
A state of doubt or confusion.  
A place where people go on pleasure trips or vacation.  
To write quickly and carelessly.  
A planned action for some purpose  
Lacking in strength.  