|RIDDLE FUN!
|
Solve the Riddles and test your word skills!
Given below are 12 clues.
Select a clue from the tables
Click on a word from the word bank given below that matches the clue.
A indicates a correct answer. A shows an incorrect answer.
|A large structure used for athletic contests or public entertainment
|To send away quickly to a certain place, for a certain reason.
|A loud burst of laughter
|Something that has been thought of and created by a human being for the first time.
|Tiny floating sea creatures that are a chief food of whales
|An organism of microscopic size.
|A person who is clever and careful in action or judgments.
|A state of doubt or confusion.
|A place where people go on pleasure trips or vacation.
|To write quickly and carelessly.
|A planned action for some purpose
|Lacking in strength.