Scrambled Sentences!

Put the words of the following sentences for the pictures below in correct order.

Click on this button after you finish typing.

A correct answer will be shown in red. The first one has been done for you

1) the to boy off beach girl and are The.

The correct sentence is:

"The boy and girl are off to the beach"

2) girl the buckets boy carrying are The and.

The correct sentence is:

3) the a castle and boy The building girl sand are.

The correct sentence is:

4) girl the water pouring bucket from The is.

The correct sentence is:

5) are girl with ball with playing a The boy and the.

The correct sentence is:

6) and boy The sea the girl playing are the in.

The correct sentence is:

7)shoes red girl The wearing is.

8) sandwich girl is eating The a.

The correct sentence is:

9)fishing is This girl.

The correct sentence is:

The correct sentence is:

10) holding rod girl is fishing The a.