Scrambled Sentences!
Put the words of the following sentences for the pictures below in correct order.
Click on this
button after you finish typing.
A correct answer will be shown in red. The first one has been done for you
1) the to boy off beach girl and are The.
The correct sentence is:
"The boy and girl are off to the beach"
2) girl the buckets boy carrying are The and.
The correct sentence is:
3) the a castle and boy The building girl sand are.
The correct sentence is:
4) girl the water pouring bucket from The is.
The correct sentence is:
5) are girl with ball with playing a The boy and the.
The correct sentence is:
6) and boy The sea the girl playing are the in.
The correct sentence is:
7)shoes red girl The wearing is.
8) sandwich girl is eating The a.
The correct sentence is:
9)fishing is This girl.
The correct sentence is:
The correct sentence is:
10) holding rod girl is fishing The a.
The correct sentence is: