Synonyms are words having the same or nearly the same meaning in the same language.

For e.g. The synonyms for JEALOUS are ENVIOUS , HOSTILE and RESENTFUL .



Can you guess the synonyms for some more words? Click the button.

Each bubble contains a word.

Three of these words are synonyms, for the word shown in the first rectangle.

Click on the correct synonym. If you choose correctly your answer appears in the corresponding rectangle.

When you have chosen all three correct words click on .