|
|
The First Thanksgiving
|“Thanksgiving Day” is a popular American holiday. It is a day to get together with family
|and friends, share a feast, play games, watch parades and be thankful for all the good things
|in your life. The first Thanksgiving took place in America in 1621.
|Why? What happened at the first Thanksgiving? History tells us this story.
|Four hundred years ago, there lived a group of people in England. They were called Protestants
|or Separatists. They were not happy, because they were not allowed to worship God the way
|they wanted. They were tortured for following their religious beliefs.
|Finally these people decided to leave their motherland and everything they loved behind,
|and travel to the “New land” called “America”. There they would have the freedom of practicing
|their religion. So on September 6th 1620, a total of 101 men, women and children set out to sail,
|from the town of Plymouth in England, in a ship called “Mayflower”.
|These people are now widely recognized as pilgrims. The word “pilgrim”
|means a wanderer or traveler, making a religious journey.
|After a long journey of two months, across the rough Atlantic Ocean the pilgrims reached land
|on Nov. 11th 1620. The region where they landed was called Cape Cod by English sailors.
|At once they started building their colony. They named their settlement “New Plymouth” after
|the town in England from where they started their journey. It was mid winter and the pilgrims
|faced a harsh beginning. With scarcity of food and supplies they struggled to survive through
|the winter. Half the group died. The remaining held on to their hope and faith.
|The pilgrims were not the first people to settle in the new territory. It had been inhabited by
|Native Americans (Indians) who called themselves the “Wampanoag” meaning “People of the Light”.
|They had been watching the pilgrims closely. As spring approached, in March they contacted the
|pilgrims, welcomed them and extended a hand of peace and friendship. Their chief named
|Massasoit visited the Plymouth village himself. He brought with him an Indian named Squanto.
|Squanto could speak English. He stayed with the pilgrims and taught them about
|native plants and animals. He showed them how to fish, plant corn & squash and
|collect berries. Without his help the pilgrims may not have survived. During the
|summer the pilgrims worked hard in their fields. They knew that without a good
|harvest they would not be able to survive the next winter.
|The growing season passed and the pilgrims had much to be thankful for.
|They had regained their strength; they had a good and plentiful harvest.
|They had good houses and good friends. They decided to celebrate the harvest and
|thank God for his blessings. They invited the Indians to join the feast. The food was prepared using
|the fruit, vegetables and animals found in the new land. Women made breads, corn cakes, popcorn
|and pies. They used squashes, yams and various berries. Clam and oysters were cooked.
|Men hunted for turkey, geese and ducks. Indian chief “Massasoit” joined the party with his ninety
|braves. They brought with them five deer as their gift for the feast. The feast continued for three days.
|People celebrated with games, contests and dancing.
|Every year on our national holiday we remember that "long ago feast" called the “First Thanksgiving”
|celebrated in 1621. However this was not the first “harvest festival” ever celebrated.
|Harvest festivals have been celebrated all over the world for ages. After harvest times farmers
|usually celebrate and thank God for a good harvest. Even the “Wampanoags” had celebrated
|harvest festivals long before the English settlers came.
|In 1941, “Thanksgiving Day” was declared a “National Holiday”, to be celebrated every year on
|the fourth Thursday of November. It is a holiday for all Americans.
|Write about the Thanksgiving that you celebrate in your house.
|What do you like best about Thanksgiving?