|LEARN ABOUT TREES
|Look at the paragraph given below. Can you find the letters that would go in place of the pictures?
Click on the picture.
Then click on the appropriate word from the table below.
If the word is the correct one, you will see the word in place of the picture.
|Flowers
|Small
|Insects
|Sprouts
|Evergreens
|Sunlight
|Ground
|Seeds
|Bark
|Leaves
|Swamps
|Trunk
|Plants
|Nests
|Fruit
|Palms
|Deserts
|Tall
|Branches
|
Trees are woody .
They come in different shapes and sizes.
Some trees are
and some are hundreds of feet .
Trees can grow in different climates.
grow in cold places.
grow in hot climates.
Mangroves can grow in wet
and cactuses can grow in dry .
Trees start their lives from .
When a seed , first a small root starts growing. It absorbs water from the soil and anchors the plant firmly in the ground. The stem grows upwards and bears . Leaves prepare food for the plant with the help of and Carbon-di-oxide gas from the air.
As the plant grows the stem becomes the hard and woody of a tree.
The trunk is covered by a hard layer of wood called .
Trees use the food prepared by the leaves to grow new , leaves,
,
, seeds and more roots.
When you look at a tree, you can see that it is a home for many birds, animals and
.
A tree can live longer than all other living things. It can live for hundred’s or thousands of years.