LEARN ABOUT TREES
Look at the paragraph given below. Can you find the letters that would go in place of the pictures?
Click on the picture.
Then click on the appropriate word from the table below.

If the word is the correct one, you will see the word in place of the picture.

Flowers
Small
Insects
Sprouts
Evergreens
Sunlight
Ground
Seeds
Bark
Leaves
Swamps
Trunk
Plants
Nests
Fruit
Palms
Deserts
Tall
Branches

 

Trees are woody . They come in different shapes and sizes. Some trees are and some are hundreds of feet . Trees can grow in different climates. grow in cold places. grow in hot climates. Mangroves can grow in wet and cactuses can grow in dry .
 

Trees start their lives from .

When a seed , first a small root starts growing. It absorbs water from the soil and anchors the plant firmly in the ground. The stem grows upwards and bears . Leaves prepare food for the plant with the help of and Carbon-di-oxide gas from the air.

As the plant grows the stem becomes the hard and woody of a tree. The trunk is covered by a hard layer of wood called . Trees use the food prepared by the leaves to grow new , leaves, ,     , seeds and more roots.
Yes, as the tree grows on top of the , roots also keep on growing under the ground. Most trees have as many roots below the ground as branches above.

When you look at a tree, you can see that it is a home for many birds, animals and  .
Birds build their on trees. Bees build their hives. Many insects live on trees. Many animals live on trees.

 

A tree can live longer than all other living things. It can live for hundred’s or thousands of years.

 