Trees are woody . They come in different shapes and sizes. Some trees are and some are hundreds of feet . Trees can grow in different climates. grow in cold places. grow in hot climates. Mangroves can grow in wet and cactuses can grow in dry .

Trees start their lives from . When a seed , first a small root starts growing. It absorbs water from the soil and anchors the plant firmly in the ground. The stem grows upwards and bears . Leaves prepare food for the plant with the help of and Carbon-di-oxide gas from the air. As the plant grows the stem becomes the hard and woody of a tree. The trunk is covered by a hard layer of wood called . Trees use the food prepared by the leaves to grow new , leaves, , , seeds and more roots.

Yes, as the tree grows on top of the , roots also keep on growing under the ground. Most trees have as many roots below the ground as branches above. When you look at a tree, you can see that it is a home for many birds, animals and .

Birds build their on trees. Bees build their hives. Many insects live on trees. Many animals live on trees. A tree can live longer than all other living things. It can live for hundred’s or thousands of years.