                                   WORD MAZE
Find the word given below in the maze! Click on each letter that makes up a word. If the letter is correct it will turn blue.
Cake Pie Desserts Table Tree Decorations Candy Cherry Snow Holiday Feast Candles Children Holly Gift.
C A N D L E S P Z
H A K E L B A T H
I B Y C D E F O C
L C H O L I D A Y
D E L R G P N Z R
R F V A H D L L R
E E R T Y C A K E
N A P I J L W A H
M S Q O S O L R C
B T F N N E M O X
D E S S E R T S H