|WORD MAZE
|Find the word given below in the maze! Click on each letter that makes up a word. If the letter is correct it will turn blue.
|Cake
|Pie
|Desserts
|Table
|Tree
|Decorations
|Candy
|Cherry
|Snow
|Holiday
|Feast
|Candles
|Children
|Holly
|Gift.
|C
|A
|N
|D
|L
|E
|S
|P
|Z
|H
|A
|K
|E
|L
|B
|A
|T
|H
|I
|B
|Y
|C
|D
|E
|F
|O
|C
|L
|C
|H
|O
|L
|I
|D
|A
|Y
|D
|E
|L
|R
|G
|P
|N
|Z
|R
|R
|F
|V
|A
|H
|D
|L
|L
|R
|E
|E
|R
|T
|Y
|C
|A
|K
|E
|N
|A
|P
|I
|J
|L
|W
|A
|H
|M
|S
|Q
|O
|S
|O
|L
|R
|C
|B
|T
|F
|N
|N
|E
|M
|O
|X
|D
|E
|S
|S
|E
|R
|T
|S
|H