|AIR PRESSURE!
|Can you crush a can without pressing on it? Try this and find out how!
|
The experiment requires operating a gas burner. Please make sure you get help from an adult and use all protective gear
such as eye guards, hand gloves etc
*We recommend that you let a responsible adult conduct the experiment for you.
|
Air is all
around us. It puts a lot of pressure upon us. This is called as
“Atmospheric Pressure”. However we do not feel it.
(Elements in the body help bring equilibrium so that we do not feel the
