ANIMAL HOMES

3) Burrows and holes - Many animals dig the ground and make their homes in burrows and holes.

The Fox’s underground home is called a burrow. A Rabbit home is called a Warren. Many animals, like the Gophers and Moles, create very extensive underground burrow systems. They connect together many entrance and exit holes with tunnels allowing them to travel underground. Skunks also live in burrows.

Mice and Snakes live in holes. Plenty of worms also live

underground. Ants live in ant hills, made of soil.

4) Nests- Nests are built by birds, and other animals,

as a home for themselves and especially for their eggs. Birds make nests from twigs, grass, earth, moss, lichens and

soft fibers. Most nests are bowl-shaped and are found built in

tree branches, on the ground, or even in buildings.



5) Tree hollows-Many times animals make homes in hollows in

the trees. The tree provides both shelter and protection from

the enemy. E.g.- Owl, Squirrels, Raccoons and some Monkeys.



6) Hives- Bees live in colonies made of thousands of bees. All

the bees in the colony share the same home which is the hive.

The hive is usually built in the ground, in trees, or even

buildings. A hive is made up of small hexagonal chambers or

cells made of wax. The bees create the wax in their abdomen.

Then the queen places her eggs in these chambers. The worker

bees collect nectar and pollen from the flowers to make honey

which is their food. They also store their food in the chambers

of the hive.

7) Webs- Spiders have an ability to produce silk from an organ

in their abdomen called the spinneret. With this silky thread

spiders weave intricate webs, where they live. The spider's web

also serves other purposes in addition to being a place to live.

Spiders use their web to trap insects for food. Once an insect is

caught, they may also use their web to tie up their victim.