Babies are cute. Who can resist adoring those cute little babies. It is
this cute look that forms an instant bond of love between parents and
babies. Parents feed, clean and protect their babies. They teach
them to survive and look after themselves. Babies have to learn a lot.
They learn to walk
They learn to run
They learn to jump
They learn to climb
They learn to fly!
They learn to swim
They learn to catch their food
They learn to play
They learn to love
Yes childhood is a
very important part of our lives.
Click on a letter in the Parents column to match the parents with their babies.
If your answer is correct you will see next to the parents name
MATCH THE PARENTS WITH THEIR BABIES!
Parents
Babies
A Pony/Foal
B Piglet
C Lamb
D Calf
E Cub
F Duckling