Babies are cute. Who can resist adoring those cute little babies. It is
this cute look that forms an instant bond of love between parents and
babies. Parents feed, clean and protect their babies. They teach
them to survive and look after themselves. Babies have to learn a lot.

They learn to walk   
They learn to run

They learn to jump
They learn to climb

They learn to fly!
  They learn to swim

They learn to catch their food

They learn to play  
They learn to love  

Yes childhood is a very important part of our lives.

 

Click on a letter in the Parents column to match the parents with their babies.
If your answer is correct you will see next to the parents name

MATCH THE PARENTS WITH THEIR BABIES!

 

 

 

 

 

Parents

Babies

Cow       A  B  C  D  E   F
A Pony/Foal

Lion       A  B  C  D  E   F
B  Piglet

Duck      A  B  C   D  E  F

C  Lamb

Horse      A  B  C  D  E  F

D Calf

Pig           A  B  C  D  E  F

Cub

Sheep     A  B  C   D  E  F

F Duckling