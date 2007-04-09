Carnivorous plants make up for this by eating bugs or insects. Plants however cannot move around like animals can. They do not have hands or teeth. They catch their food by creating some unique traps. Then they slowly digest it.

Plants can prepare their own food. They get everything they need from sunlight, air, water and soil. Yes. Even carnivorous plants prepare their own food like the rest of the plants. However they grow in bogs or marshes, and boggy soil does not contain enough minerals, for the plants to grow well.