Exactly the same thing happens during an eclipse. An eclipse happens when the Sun, Moon and earth, during their movements happen to come in a line. There are two different kinds of eclipses:

1) Solar eclipse (Sol = Sun in Latin) – Once every one to two years the moon comes directly between the Earth and the Sun. Its shadow falls on Earth, and the moon blocks our view of the Sun. A solar eclipse continues for about five to seven minutes.

(One should never look directly at the solar eclipse. The Sun’s rays can harm the eyes)

The following diagram will explain.