Icebergs differ widely in shape and size. They are tabular (flat topped like a table) rounded or irregular

(pinnacled or pyramidal) in shape. They also vary widely in sizes.

Small pieces less than 7ft in dimensions) are called BRASH ICE . Large pieces(7-10ft in dimensions)

are called GROWLERS. Larger pieces (up to 16ft in dimensions are called BERGY BITS.

Pieces larger than the above are called ICEBERGS. Icebergs can be hundred of km long and wide. The largest iceberg ever sighted was in 1965. It was 335 km.(208 miles) long and 97 km (60 miles) wide,

about the size of Belgium. The iceberg was floating in the Ross Sea off Antarctica. These icebergs can weigh millions or billions of tons. They are driven away from the shore by winds and

ocean currents. They break up slowly and melt. Bigger icebergs can last for 4-5 years on average or sometimes more. These large floating icebergs can

sometimes pose a threat to ships and big ocean liners. It was an iceberg that sank the British ocean liner

"Titanic" in 1912. After the Titanic several countries have set up the "International Ice Patrol" which keeps an eye on

these icebergs. Icebergs are however also proving to be very useful. Scientists are using icebergs to

study past and present climate changes. They are being used to monitor "global warming". In view of shortage of water for drinking and irrigation in many parts of the world, towing of icebergs

to locations where water is needed most has been seriously considered. However the difficulties involved in the process have not been solved so far.