Plants are livings things. Like us they eat, drink, breathe and grow. We depend on plants to get our food. However plants make their own food using water, sunlight and air. In our bodies food and water are distributed to all parts of our bodies via blood, carried through special tubes called arteries and veins. Even in plants food and water is carried to all parts of its body through special tubes. We can clearly see these veins in the leaves of plants. The veins are arranged in different patterns in different leaves. We can see this pattern by doing "Leaf Rubbings" . Here is how we can make Leaf Rubbings: