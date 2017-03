All living things go through a circle of Life. Birth is the starting point of the circle and death

is the completion or end. The events that happen between birth and death are growing up

and having babies. The circle of Life is also called the Life Cycle.

The life cycles of some plants and animals are very short (e.g. Bacteria) like a few hours.

While some plans can survive for hundred of years (e.g. Giant Redwood Trees)